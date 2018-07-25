Cookstown groups get Green Token funding boost

Sixth Tyrone Scouts, Cookstown High School Parent Teacher Friend Association and NI Ex-Firefighters Mid-Ulster Association are the latest local groups to benefit from Asda Foundation support through its Green Token Giving scheme.

Sixth Tyrone Scouts will be using its £500 donation to purchase camping equipment and help with the costs associated with camping trips for members, which take place throughout the summer.

Asda Cookstown Community Champion, Janice Gibson, and Asda Cookstown People Manager, Laura Sampson, present a cheque for �200 to Cookstown High School PFTA Chair, Sandra Wilkinson, and Karen Anderson.

Cookstown High School Parent Teacher Friend Association will use its £200 donation to support the educational needs of local children while the donation of £200 to NI Ex-Firefighters Mid-Ulster Association will allow them to help offer members much-need days-out as well as provide financial support when it is needed most.