Council scoops duo of awards

Mid Ulster District Council is celebrating success in the 2018 Local Government Awards.

The local authority took two of the nine award categories at the event which was was hosted by Sarah Travers at the Armagh City Hotel.

It picked up the Best Enterprise Initiative by a Council at the Local Government Awards (pictured) for the Mid Ulster Skills Forum and also won the Best Local Authority Community Planning Initiative for UDC Community Planning Partnership.

The Awards are co-ordinated by NILGA and the Association of Public Service Excellence (APSE), this year they attracted an unprecedented 78 entries and showcased brilliance in service provision, new initiatives and the personal commitment from councils, councillors, staff and partners.

The nominees were judged by an independent panel.

Speaking at the event, Councillor Dermot Curran, Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA) President said: “As community impact grows and performance improves right across our 11 councils, these awards are testimony to how local government is truly at the hub of developing locally designed solutions to local need, as well as planning for a sustainable future. They also provide fantastic learning tools for councils, in an environment where every penny counts.

“We can do things better by learning from the best. Excellence and efficiency are things that NILGA is passionate about, and it is reflected in our ambitious councils who are celebrating strong public services delivered through local people tonight”.

APSE Chief Executive, Paul O’Brien said: “Too often the creativity and dedication shown by those who work in frontline services goes unnoticed. This is why these awards are so important.

“They are a fitting tribute to the resilience and inventiveness of council staff across Northern Ireland who continue to work tirelessly to deliver first-rate services; going the extra mile to add real value to communities.

“Alongside NILGA, APSE understand that local councils are key to creating a better, more prosperous Northern Ireland. As these awards demonstrate, there is no lack of challenge and no poverty of ambition among local authorities,” he said.