Desert Island Poetry evening

The Helicon at The Seamus Heaney Centre will be the venue on Thursday, March 21, at 7.30pm for an evening of ‘Desert Island Poems’.

The event will be a World Poetry Day Celebration with celebrated poets Frank Ormsby, Moyra Donaldson and Alice Lyons and will be chaired by Paul Maddern.

The trio of guest poets will talk about the collections they would choose, what those collections mean to them and also, in true desert island style, which single volume of Seamus Heaney’s poetry they would also like to be stranded with in the middle of nowhere.

Tickets are £10 and can be booked by contacting The Seamus Heaney Centre (www.seamusheaneyhome.com).