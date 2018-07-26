Dungannon Secondary School past pupils have a class time at 40th Reunion

A great night was had by everyone who turned up at O’Neills on the Hill to celebrate 40 years since the Class of 78 began at Dungannon Secondary school.

It was a time for meeting old friends, having a few laughs and getting re-acquainted after four decades.

As the sun set slowly over Dungannon, the balconies at O’Neills were alive with chatter, laughter and hits from the 70’s, 80’s and beyond.

The success of the reunion means there will be another one planned for next year, so any former Class of ‘78 students are encouraged to attend.

Photo by John Stafford - kindly submitted.