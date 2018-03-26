Farm Family Key Skills workshops

A County Tyrone farmer has given his backing to the latest round of province-wide CAFRE health and safety workshops.

Under the 2014 – 2020 Northern Ireland Rural Development Programme, Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) scheme, CAFRE continues to offer health & safety workshops to Farm Families and their employees.

To reinforce the importance of attending health & safety training CAFRE are now awarding a health & safety pack (through the FFKS scheme) to a trainee who has completed the course. Each pack contains a head torch, hi-vis vest, body warmer and safety wellingtons boots and will be allocated monthly.

Daniel Kerr, from Galbally, Co. Tyrone, was successfully selected to receive the pack after he attended a health & safety workshop in Carrickmore, during November last year.

Daniel said: “The workshop was very interesting and made me think twice about the normal jobs that I do on the farm and the dangers that can be involved”.

The new course under the Farm Family Key Skills Scheme is First Aid Awareness for Farm Families will be available soon across Northern Ireland. Trainees who have completed a FFKS H&S workshop from November 2017 will be entered into the monthly selection for a health & safety pack. CAFRE will notify the successful attendee. To date over 600 trainees have attend the training across Northern Ireland. There is still an opportunity to attend a free health & safety workshop at: Armagh on April 26, Ballymena on May 24, Omagh on June 19 and Newtownards on July 5 - all at 7pm.