Festive appeal to Tyrone folk

Christian Aid is offering Tyrone people the chance to add an ethical choice to their festive shopping list this Christmas.

The charity has launched a range of nine ethical gifts which could provide a lifeline to those living in poorer countries, trying to improve their lives.

Goat herding in Burgabo, Marsabit county, northern Kenya. Christian Aid/Elaine Duigenan

Christian Aid Ireland’s new virtual shop, Charity Gifts, is designed to help festive shoppers spend their money on items that make a lasting difference.

Christian Aid’s representative in Cookstown, Canon Porteus said: “Many people in County Tyrone are incredibly supportive of Christian Aid at Christmas. This year, we are encouraging people in the county to choose ethical alternatives to traditional gifts. “For those struggling to find a meaningful present for a loved one, Charity Gifts offer something that will transform people’s lives while also helping the planet.”

“From stocking fillers to the big ticket items, our Charity Gifts store has something to suit everyone’s tastes.

“These include: animal-related gifts that nurture change; presents that show love, care and wisdom; green gifts that sustain; and gifts with an entrepreneurial edge which will empower people to grow and prosper.”

Every purchase acts as a donation to the work of Christian Aid and its local partners.

Each present comes with a special card explaining more about the gift and the related project.

For instance, just £10 could provide a sheep for a woman living in rural Ethiopia, so she can sell wool at a market and save money through a community savings group, to pay for essential medical care and education for her children.

Tyrone people who would to get involved can buy a Charity Gift by visiting charity-gifts.christianaid.org.uk or by calling the charity’s Belfast office on 028 9064 8133.