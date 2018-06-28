Final call for bids for ‘thanks’ cash

The 2018 Coca-Cola Thank You Fund is making a final call to youth-oriented non-profits and community groups in Tyrone to apply before July 13 deadline.

YouthAction NI and campaign ambassador Pete Snodden, recently hosted a workshop with the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund helping youth and community groups with their application and calling for those who haven’t yet submitted to do so online before the deadline.

Now in its eighth year, the Thank You Fund will grant a total of €100,000, approximately £85,000, to non-profit groups for projects from across the island of Ireland that strive to inspire and support young people.

Entries are being sought from groups that align themselves with bridging the divide between education and the workplace; fostering diversity and inclusion among young people; or empowering young people to become the leaders of the future.

Pete Snodden said, “I have been a long-standing ambassador for this campaign and am excited to be back supporting the Coca-Cola Thank You fund again as it’s something I’m really enthusiastic about.

“It’s great to see so many groups and projects eager to make a positive impact in the lives of young people today and I’m inspired by the work each of them does in their local communities. I really encourage any and all groups to get involved and apply to the Fund before July 13. It’s an opportunity not to be missed”.

Speaking about the Thank You fund Matthieu Seguin, General Manager Ireland and Northern Ireland Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company said: “The youth of today hold the future of the island of Ireland in their hands. We want to empower them to pursue their dreams, effect change in their communities, and become confident leaders of the future.

“As a company we are delighted to be making €100,000 available in funding for community-based projects that support and inspire young people. We’re excited to see the innovative project ideas and look forward to supporting more great initiatives in 2018. I would like to thank Pete Snodden, for coming on board as our ambassador here in Northern Ireland, as well as our youth partners, YouthAction Northern Ireland and Irish Youth Foundation.”

Northern Ireland groups that were successful last year include The Girls’ Brigade in Antrim who were awarded €10,000 as part of the Coca-Cola Thank You Fund to aid a new project to develop a positive mental health programme which would be rolled out among the wider population of the Girls’ Brigade across the country.

Applications from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland for the Fund are being accepted online now until July 13.

For more information on the fund or to apply online, visit the website at www.coca-cola.ie/thankyou.