‘Fit 4 U’ participants are stepping out in Dungannon Park

Adults with physical/sensory disabilities have joined walking groups to participate in planned walks in a number of locations including Dungannon Park as part of the Fit 4 U programme.

Fit 4 U provides a range of physical activity and sporting opportunities for adults with physical/sensory disabilities.

It aims to empower members to improve their health and wellbeing through participation in a range of innovative day time physical activity and leisure opportunities.

If you would like to find out more about the activities available, contact Blaine McCartney, Fit 4 U Co-ordinator, on 028 3756 4490 or email blaine.mccartney@southerntrust.hscni.net or visit www.southerntrust.hscni.net