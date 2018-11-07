Free tickets for huge youth film festival

Young people in Tyrone are among thousands province wide being given a chance for increased access to the arts.

The Into Film Festival (November 7-23) features 3,000 free screenings and special events for five to 19-year-olds in 550 venues across the UK, including 98 events in 34 venues in Northern Ireland.

The Omiplex in Dungannon is among the venues.

A free screening of ‘Journey’s End’ will be held on Tuesday, November 20, at Dungannon Omniplex from 1-3pm. Set in 1918, the film unfolds as World War One is in its fourth year and there is a stalemate in the trenches of Northern France.

On Wednesday, November 21, the animated film, Coco, will be screened free to young people from 1-3pm. It tells the tale of 12-year-old Miguel who, despite his family’s longstanding ban on music and the affection he holds for them, is desperate to play and can’t help but go against their wishes.

Into Film supporter and Game of Thrones actor Gwendoline Christie said it was vital that young people have continued access to the arts. She said: “Into Film is a really brilliant initiative because anything that facilitates the arts in our current climate, particularly with regards to younger people, is really vital as we are seeing increasing cuts and less funding in schools.”

Screenings will be held across Northern Ireland including Belfast, Antrim, Derry/Londonderry, Bangor, Lisburn, Banbridge, Coleraine, Carrickfergus, Glengormley, Larne, Maghera, as well as Dungannon.

Other highlights in Northern Ireland include: The Greatest Showman with jugglers and stilt walkers performing.

The annual festival is hosted by film education charity Into Film with funding from NI Screen, Cinemagic, Nerve Centre and support from the BFI through National Lottery funding and Cinema First. For more information about the festival go to: https://www.intofilm.org/festival