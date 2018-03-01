FSA appeals to County Tyrone adults to ‘Know your Calories’

The Food Standards Agency has called on County Tyrone adults to ‘Know Your Calories’.

Research just published by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) reveals only 44% of women and 15% of men in Northern Ireland know how many calories they should aim to consume in a day.

To help tackle this issue, the FSA in NI has launched a new campaign, ‘Know Your Calories’, to increase awareness of the recommended daily calorie intake in NI. While the amount of calories can vary based on a variety of factors like age and amount of daily activity, the general guide is 2,000kcal per day for women and 2,500kcal per day for men.

Running throughout March, the ‘Know Your Calories’ campaign will help people to become aware of their recommended daily calorie intake and check calorie content on food labels on packaged foods and on menus when eating out.

Maria Jennings, Director, FSA in NI said: “Our research tells us that many people are unaware of what the recommended daily calorie intake is and they are confused about where to check for calorie information. We also know that only half (49%) of adults in Northern Ireland have seen calorie information at restaurants and cafes. This campaign will help people understand how many calories they should eat a day and where to find calorie information on food labels and menus when eating out.” To find out more about the campaign, visit www.food.gov.uk/knowyourcalories/ or visit FSA on Facebook and on Twitter @FSAinNI.