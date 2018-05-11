Fundraising in style for SVP

The people of Cookstown are in for a stylish treat on May 24 when SVP will take to the catwalk at Glenavon House Hotel for its fashion extravaganza.

The show, which is being compered by Julian Simmons, will see models walk down the catwalk wearing a variety of bespoke outfits from eight Vincent’s shops across the province.

Julian will narrate the show with his usual much-loved ‘banter’ as local models, the majority of who are SVP volunteers, manoeuvre the catwalk.

Anne Crossan, regional retail services manager for SVP, said: “We have extremely generous benefactors to whom we are very grateful for all of the fabulous clothing and accessory donations. On many occasions, we are gifted with designer, couture and vintage items and it is these unique, top-of the-range, chic items that will be modelled at our fashion show.

“There will also be a bridal element to our catwalk show, with all of the wedding attire supplied by Vincent’s in Portadown, who will be showcasing some of the elegant dresses and outfits that they have in stock.

“We were delighted that Julian Simmons agreed to support us at this upcoming event and we know that his wit and humour will make the evening even more memorable for our guests. We would also like to thank the Glenavon Hotel, Cookstown Textile Recyclers, Community Recycling Initiative and Gordons Chemists for their generous support for the evening and we look forward to welcoming not only the people of Cookstown but our supporters far and wide to the Glenavon House Hotel for what promises to be a fantastic event.”

Tickets for the Vincent’s Fashion Show, which starts at 7pm on Thursday, May 24 , are available at a cost of £10 per person from SVP Regional Office on the Antrim Road or from Vincent’s shops in Strabane, Ballymena, Kilrea, Lurgan, Cookstown, Keady, Portadown and Ormeau Road.

All funds raised from the show will go to supporting SVP’s work in local communities.