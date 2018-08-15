Gas main work road closure notification

Pipe laying work now underway on the Granville Road, Dungannon, will lead into a five-week road closure from Monday, August 27.

The new infrastructure will enable businesses in the Granville Industrial Estate to connect to natural gas in the near future.

SGN Natural Gas commenced pipe laying work on Granville Road at the junction of Granville Industrial Estate on August 13 and will progress towards Dungannon town.

Traffic management for the first two weeks of the work will be with traffic lights so that traffic can travel along the Granville Road.

From Monday, August 27, the works will necessitate a road closure for five weeks on the Granville Road between the junction of Granville Industrial Estate and the B45 Eglish Road.

Access will be provided for local residents and landowners along the closed section of road.

The diversion route is via the B45 Eglish Road and the A4 Woodlough Road.

SGN Natural Gas have stressed that the existing footpath on Granville Road will be maintained to allow pedestrian access for the duration of the works.

David Butler, Head of Engineering with SGN Natural Gas, said agreement to close the stretch of road to through traffic for five weeks – with the exception of access for local residents and landowners – was taken following the necessary engagement with DfI Roads.

He explained that the temporary road closure from August 27 was deemed to be the safest, most efficient and practical way to carry out the distribution work required.

Messaging signs will be erected on the A4 prior to the road closure.

Mr Butler said: “We will continue to do all that we can to minimise disruption while significant ongoing work takes place.”

Details of roadworks and estimated timelines for completion are updated regularly on the ‘Help and advice’ section of the SGN Natural Gas website www.sgnnaturalgas.co.uk