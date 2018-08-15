Get on course with First Steps

First Steps Women’s Centre (FSWC) has launched their course timetable, commencing in September, in their newly refurbished Centre at William Street, Dungannon.

A wide range of courses are available including Information Technology, Life Skills, Wellbeing and more. Additional services include a brand new onsite childcare facility, transport and a Benefit Checker Service which is open to both men and women.

Bernie, Hazel and Joanne at FSCW's course Open Days.

The courses are part of FSWC’s new Women Towards Education & Employment Programme – a four year programme part-funded by European Social Fund (ESF), the Department for Economy and the Department for Communities. This programme aims to provide a holistic, personalised opportunities to up-skill and empower unemployed and economically inactive women for the workplace. If you are interested in applying, contact First Steps Women’s Centre at 21a, William Street, Dungannon on (028) 87727648, email fswc.enquiries@gmail.com or visit www.firststepswomenscentre.org.