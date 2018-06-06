Health & Fitness awards launch

Sarah Weir from Dungannon has created and launched Northern Ireland’s first ever Health and Fitness Awards.

She is seeking entries from individuals and organisations for the Awards which aim to help recognise and celebrate the industry’s leading professionals and organisers.

The prestigious awards ceremony, which is sponsored by convenience retailer Centra, will take place on Saturday, September 22, in the Crowne Plaza Belfast and is being hosted by former Emmerdale actress, Strictly Come Dancing star and health and fitness enthusiast, Gemma Atkinson and Q Radio’s Ninja Warrior Ibe Sesay.

Sarah Weir, Director of Weir Events and Creator of the Health & Fitness Awards said: “There has been a massive growth in Northern Ireland’s health and fitness industry over the last number of years and I am excited to have created a new event that will celebrate the sector’s hard work and dedication.

“The Health and Fitness Awards sponsored by Centra will recognise the wonderful individuals, organisations, products and services that are out there helping people become the best versions of themselves.”

There are 15 award categories to recognise the outstanding achievements of the local health and fitness industry including Gym of the Year, Personal Trainer of the Year, Best Corporate Wellness Programme, Retailer of the Year and Healthy Food Outlet of the Year.

Jennifer Morton, Centra NI Brand Manager said: “We would encourage everyone to enter and we look forward to meeting all of our finalists on the night.”

Gemma Atkinson said: “I am absolutely delighted to be co-hosting the inaugural Northern Ireland Health and Fitness Awards sponsored by Centra. It’s fantastic that through the awards people and organisations involved in Northern Ireland’s health and fitness industry are being recognised and I encourage you all to enter.”

For further information or to enter, visit www.healthandfitnessni.com