‘Healthy Heart’ funds up for grabs again

Community groups in Tyrone that help local people look after their hearts can now apply for a regional grant up to £10,000.

The Heart Research UK and Subway® Healthy Heart Grant is available for new and innovative projects right across the province that promote healthy hearts and reduce the risk of heart disease in the community.

Projects should demonstrate health initiatives such as cooking skills and healthy eating and should encourage people to move more and promote positive mental wellbeing.

The £10,000 has been raised locally in Subway® stores throughout Northern Ireland, and through the nationwide Subway Helping Hearts™ Family 5K fun runs, including in Belfast in 2018.

The beneficiary of the grant in 2018 was the Willowfield Parish Community Association. Their Life Guards Healthy hearts programme aimed to teach children the dangers of junk food and get them involved in physical activity.

Barbara Harpham, Chief Executive at Heart Research UK, said: “The aim of our partnership with the Subway® brand is to encourage people to make good healthy choices and give them practical help to do so. This grant is available to ensure everyone can benefit from a healthier, happier and longer life.

“We’re really grateful to the many customers and staff at Subway® stores have raised the money to make this possible.

Colin Hughes, Subway’s Country Director for the UK and Ireland, said: “We are so proud of the generosity of our guests who donate to our charity partner Heart Research UK through our network of collection boxes, which are in every Subway store.

“This programme allows us to proudly offer this Healthy Heart Grant to Northern Ireland. We know that these grants go a long way to help others in helping with their heart health.”

Applications opened on March 15 and close on April 25.