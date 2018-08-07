Help to get folk go out and about

A new website aims to help Tyrone folk get more active.

OutmoreNI.com is dedicated to providing people province wide with detailed information and interactive mapping of local outdoor trails, community walking paths and outdoor venues.

OutmoreNI.com contains just under 100 trails in Tyrone, such as the Loughmacrory Lough Walk, Davagh Forest Mountain Bike Trails and the Strule Valley Cycle Route. In addition, users can find over 20 outdoor places in the area such as Drum Manor Forest Park in Kildress and Gortin Glen Forest Park outside Omagh. The website also covers other parts of Northern Ireland with a total of 700 trails and 200 outdoor venues present.

OutmoreNI.com acts as a ‘one stop shop’ for information on outdoor recreation for users of all abilities and backgrounds, including complete beginners through to serious enthusiasts. Its goal is to help local people to discover the trails and outdoor facilities that can be found in Tyrone.

It is also hoped that people from across Northern Ireland will be inclined to explore trails further afield, bringing them to the area to try the walking, cycling, canoeing or mountain biking trails in the area.

The website also lists forests, parks, beaches and nature reserves.

These trails have all been individually mapped to show the important information needed when planning an outdoor adventure. This includes trail distances, information on parking facilities, admission charges, guidelines on bringing dogs and much more.

The driving force behind the website is a not for profit organisation called Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland (ORNI), whose remit is to develop, manage and promote outdoor recreation for Northern Ireland. They have also worked on several projects locally, including consultation on Gortin Glens Forest Park and the Sperrins Outdoor Recreation Plan.

Financial funding was secured from Sport NI and the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA).

However, the website would not have been possible without the support from Ordnance Survey of Northern Ireland (OSNI) who have provided the mapping platform which the website is based upon.

John News from Sport NI said: “We believe OutmoreNI will lead to a significant growth in people becoming more active.

“A lot of work has gone into making the site as accessible as possible for people. Whether you’re looking for an easy walk, a nearby park or your nearest canoe trails to get outdoors, OutmoreNI will make a real impact on the lives of people all over Northern Ireland.”

Helen Anderson, the Director of the Environment Division at NIEA was delighted with the finished project.

She said: “The website has great potential to show local communities and the wider public where to explore their local landscapes and natural environment. We hope the website will have a positive impact on the public’s health and well-being.”

The website is now live and can be found by visiting OutmoreNI.com.