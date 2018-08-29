Two of Northern Ireland’s top chippy owners have joined forces to undertake an ambitious, ‘high frying’, charity challenge.

The Kilimanjaro Chippy Challenge, sponsored by McWhinney’s Sausages, is being undertaken by award-winning duo, Malachy Mallon, owner of the Dolphin Takeway, Dungannon, and Alan Hanna, owner of the Pitstop Fast Food, Kilkeel,

Not only are they to attempt to scale Kilimanjaro, the tallest free-standing mountain in the world, but they plan to set-up the world’s highest pop-up fish & chip shop.

Together, Alan and Malachy will fry and serve award-winning fish and chips and McWhinney’s sausages at Kilmanjaro’s Barafu Camp – a dizzying 4650 metres above sea level.

Malachy and Alan’s unique mission in September aims to be a world first in a bid to net much-needed funds for the Fishermen’s Mission UK Charity.

The intrepid duo, due to arrive in Tanzania on September 1, have the aim of climbing for eight consecutive days, before setting-up shop at 15,255ft to delight hungry climbers with the world highest chippy.

They also plan to cook fish & chips and a few additional UK chippy favourites for the local orphanage before their record attempt.

Fortune Kids and Education Foundation Orphanage Center is located under the slope of Mount Meru in Nshupu Village.

It was established in February 2016 and cares for children under five-years-old. A donation will also be made to the orphanage to help support their good work.

The official fundraising campaign was recently launched with the help of the Fishermen’s Mission at Kilkeel Harbour, County Down.

Calls for donations are now being made on www.JustGiving.com/fundraising/KilimanjaroChippyChallenge and the fundraising will be supported by news and updates on Facebook & Twitter & Instagram.

Alan Hanna and Malachy Mallon are widely and formally acknowledged for being ‘big fish’ in the UK Fish and Chip industry with an impressive clutch of industry awards and accolades between them. They both advocate responsible and sustainable sourcing and frozen-at-sea fish.

They have over 50 years combined frying experience and together these experienced masterfriers are rising to the challenge of frying at high mountain altitudes.

Malachy is the current holder of the 2018 NI Fish & Chip Shop of the Year Award (Seafish National Fish and Chip Awards). The Dolphin, Dungannon has proudly held the title for the last three consecutive years and is also a UK Top Three Healthy Eating Fish and Chip Shop. Last summer, in a blaze of UK publicity, Malachy cycled 1500 miles to the UK Top 10 Fish & Chip Shops and raised an epic £9k for the Fishermen’s Mission.

The Fishermen’s Mission (www.fishermensmission.org.uk) is a charity that provides emergency support alongside practical, financial, spiritual and emotional care, helping all fishermen, active or retired, and their families.