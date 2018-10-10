Holy Trinity summer scheme for new students

Holy Trinity College Cookstown saw an early opening for their new intake of Year Eight pupils with their Summer Scheme.

The Scheme helps with the Transition from Primary school to Secondary school, enabling the pupils to become familiar with the school’s facilities and to help feel more comfortable in a new environment. During the week the pupils experienced a range of opportunities and got to meet other pupils from all the partner primary schools, make new friends, and meet some of the staff.

Holy Trinity College Cookstown annual Summer Scheme was held for 125 pupils.

Each day there was a range of activities such as team building games, sporting activities, ICT workshops and Treasure Trails.

The Youth Resource Centre, Cookstown, also gave up their time to volunteer and help with the Scheme.