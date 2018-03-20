HomePlace to welcome author

One of Ireland’s most successful novelists will be coming to the Seamus Heaney HomePlace next month.

Marian Keyes will be ‘In conversation with Rick O’Shea’ on Sunday, April 15, at 3pm.

Marian Keyes is renowned as being one of the most successful Irish novelists of all time.

Those who attend may expect to discover more about her.

For instance, although she was brought up in a home where a lot of oral story-telling went on, it never occurred to her that she could write.

Her first novel Watermelon was published in Ireland in 1995, where it was an immediate, runaway success.

With her conversational style and whimsical Irish humour Marian is now published in 33 languages.

To date the woman who said she’d never write a novel has published 13 and sold 30 million of them, all bestsellers around the world.

Marian’s honesty about her experience with mental illness, her love of cakes and handbags and her passion for Strictly Come Dancing have made her a beloved household name.

So, Marian can expect a warm welcome to the Seamus Heaney HomePlace in Bellaghy where she will talk about her latest novel ‘The Break’ with RTE broadcaster Rick O’Shea.

Rick is a regular moderator, interviewer, curator and panellist at book festivals and literary events around the country.

In 2014 he set up “The Rick O’Shea Book Club” on Facebook which now boasts over 10,000 members.

There’s lots more going on over the coming weeks at the HomePlace arts and literary centre which celebrates the life and literature of the late poet and Nobel Laureate.

The building itself features a permanent interactive exhibition about the life and literature of Seamus Heaney, arranged over two floors and includes a recreation of the poet’s Dublin study. The centre also boasts a 189-seat performing arts space - The Helicon - education and learning spaces, a café and shop.