Horticultural success for Tyrone student

A Greenmount student from Co Tyrone is celebrating success in a competition for Young Horticulturalists.

Foundation Degree student Emma McFarline was among those taking part in the recent Northern Ireland heat of the Chartered Institute of Horticulture Young Horticulturist of the Year competition which was recently held in CAFRE at Greenmount campus, Antrim.

After 45 taxing questions, Emma came away with third place.

She was the highest placed mature student in the Northern heat of the Chartered Institute of Horticulture, Young Horticulturist of the Year competition receiving her certificate and prize from sponsor Alan Mercer Rankin of the Hillmount Nursery Centre, Belfast.

A large entry of young people battled it out for first prize, which was won by a student from Ballymoney, and the opportunity to represent Northern Ireland in the Ireland Branch Final in Glasnevin Botanic Gardens, Dublin.

Claire Woods, senior lecturer and Chair of the Ireland Branch of the Chartered Institute of Horticulture, congratulated all who took part and thanked Hillmount Nursery Centre for their generous sponsorship.

Over the past two months, the local heats of the annual competition have been taking place across the UK and Ireland, with over 2000 young horticulturists from all around both islands taking part.

Within Ireland more than 200 contestants took part in the heats throughout February and into March, with the best-performing young horticulturists going forward to compete against each other in the Ireland Final.