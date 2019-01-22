Hugh to take up new NHS role

NHS England and NHS Improvement have announced that Hugh McCaughey is to lead on driving improvements in care and efficiency across the NHS.

Currently Chief Executive of the South Eastern HSC Trust, Hugh will take on the new role as National Director of Improvement on April the first, helping to ensure NHS providers and local systems are equipped to deliver world-class universal healthcare on a sustainable basis.

He will oversee the delivery of high impact support to the NHS to help reduce unwarranted clinical variation, improve quality and access, and ensure the most effective and efficient use of resources.

Ian Dalton, CEO of NHS Improvement said: “Hugh brings a huge amount of technical expertise in the application of improvement science in healthcare settings, and he also understands the challenges of leading change in complex and ever-changing environments. He will act as an effective national champion for improvement across the NHS.

Hugh, who lives in Hillsborough and who is a stalwart of Dungannon Rugby Football Club, has been Chief Executive of SEHSCT since 2009. He has made quality improvement a key strategy, integrating it into day to day working, resulting in significant improvements in the Trust’s performance. He was previously Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive of the Belfast Trust.

Extending congratulations to him on behalf of the South Eastern Trust, its Chairman Colm McKenna said: “Hugh McCaughey will be a huge loss to this Trust and, indeed, to the HSC system in Northern Ireland. He will be remembered for his leadership, vision, humanity and total commitment to safety and quality improvement. It is an honour for him that he has been appointed to this very prestigious post.”