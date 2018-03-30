IN PICTURES: Explore the Tyrone Times archive

At the annual general meeting of the Dungannon branch of Save the Children in 1994 were Laura Adair, Norman Sarkar, Toby Hurst, Jean Beattie, Ray Gallagher, Elma Ballentine, and Margaret McGinty
At the annual general meeting of the Dungannon branch of Save the Children in 1994 were Laura Adair, Norman Sarkar, Toby Hurst, Jean Beattie, Ray Gallagher, Elma Ballentine, and Margaret McGinty

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.

Do you have photographs from school? Maybe a sports team you played on? Or a special event that was a special memory? We would love to see them.

Send any old photographs, together with any details you have about the photo, to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk and we will use as many as we can in the paper.