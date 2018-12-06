IN PICTURES: Photos from our archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Dr Eileen Sweeney with councilr chairman Jim Canning and Clogher Valley Bishops Most Rev Joseph Duffy and Rt Rev Brian Hannon at the official opening of the William Carleton Summer School in 1994.
Stephen McCartney, Brendan McCann, Hugh Russell and John McAviney at Dungannon Golf Club in 1994.
At the presentation of the P&O competition prizes in 1994 are Helen Patterson, Noel Gillen, Denis Grattan, William Curle, Patrrica Hughes, Patricia McNulty, and Libby McClean (Dungannon District Council).
Officers of 1st Moy company BB with their captain William Anderson who retired in 1994 after 11 years of service.
