IN PICTURES: Playgroup ladies enjoy dinner

Here we go back to June 1989 to a special presentation dinner held in the Glenavon House Hotel in Cookstown.

Members of the local branch of the Northern Ireland Pre-School Playgroup Association gathered for a certificate presentation event.

The ladies were congratulated on their achievement by the course tutor Margaret Hayden and NIPPA chairman Eiles McKay presented the certificates.

The training team members were Margaret Hayden and Anne Doris along with Linda Daly, May Daly, Eileen Richardson and Lorna Spence.