IN PICTURES: Relive the old days with The Times archive

Marie Grant with daughters Emma and Jennifer and mother Dinah Devlin enjoying the Pomeroy Festival in 1994.

Shay Loughran prepares to drive off in his miniature car at the Aughnacloy Festival in 1994. Also included are Lesley Stephenson, Shannon Loughran, Adrian Loughran, Caylon Loughran and Bridin Heaney,
Mrs M Quinn (Board of Governors) and Mrs M Ferris presents Ciara Toner with the EDCO Cup at the St Patrick's Girls' Academy annual presentation in 1994.
Enjoying the community games evening in Clogher in 1988.
Owner Barney Mallon from Coalisland poses with 'Road Leader' after the greyhound won the Respond Irish Derby Trial Stake in 1994. Also pictured are Gerard McStravick, Maurive O'Reilly, Colette Gillen, Kevin Mallon, Paddy Barry and Anne Mallon.
