IN PICTURES: Relive the old days with The Times archive
Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.
Thursday 21 February 2019 10:28
If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you.
Shay Loughran prepares to drive off in his miniature car at the Aughnacloy Festival in 1994. Also included are Lesley Stephenson, Shannon Loughran, Adrian Loughran, Caylon Loughran and Bridin Heaney,
JPIMedia
Mrs M Quinn (Board of Governors) and Mrs M Ferris presents Ciara Toner with the EDCO Cup at the St Patrick's Girls' Academy annual presentation in 1994.
JPIMedia
Enjoying the community games evening in Clogher in 1988.
JPIMedia
Owner Barney Mallon from Coalisland poses with 'Road Leader' after the greyhound won the Respond Irish Derby Trial Stake in 1994. Also pictured are Gerard McStravick, Maurive O'Reilly, Colette Gillen, Kevin Mallon, Paddy Barry and Anne Mallon.
JPIMedia
View more