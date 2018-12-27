IN PICTureS: Take a trip down memory lane with the Times archive Collegeland Guides Brigin Company pictured in 1994. Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive. If you have any old photographs that you would like to share with our readers, we would love to hear from you. Tyrone Ladies team pictured in 1994 with team managers Sean McElrtoy and Paddy Donnelly. A group of young medal winners from the McNamee School of Irish Danicng at the Augher Feis in 1994. Maria says help our Trocaire