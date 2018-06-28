Irish Summer School in Pomeroy

The annual Gaeltacht Thir Eoghain 2018 is about to get underway.

It is running all this coming week from Monday to Friday, July 2-6, in Pomeroy

The popular Irish Summer School will run this year from 10am-3pm daily.

The school offers “An opportunity to immerse yourself /your friends/yourclub /your family” in the Irish language at three different levels - Beginners, Intermediate, and Advanced level.

Anyone interested can enrol to take part in any of the levels.

Gaeltacht Thir Eoghain is offering scholarships to students over the age of 16 and to people involved in the promotion and development of the Irish Language in the GAA clubs.

Anyone who would like to get involved or who would like to find out more about this year’s Gaeltacht Thir Eoghain can contact via email at kathleenburnsiil@gmail.com or telephone her on 02887757800