Large Tyrone presence at engineering trade event

Twelve Tyrone firms will be amongst 100 engineering firms from throughout Ireland attending a major engineering trade event this week in Monaghan.

The EENGINEX Engineering Meet the Buyer and Networking Event is being held at the new Combilift factory complex, Monaghan, and offers engineering firms the opportunity to engage in pre-arranged, face-to-face sales meetings with key buyers and other suppliers from throughout Ireland – north and south.

Tyrone firms attending the event include: Sign Reload Ltd, CDE, Sayers Engineering, Maximus Crushing & Screening, JMG Systems Ltd,

Sandvik, Terex GB, BSK Engineering Ltd, Steelweld Fabrications Limited, Portafill, Ecohog Ltd and EDGE.

The event is being organised by Enterprise Europe Network through the Local Enterprise Offices in Ireland and in conjunction with Enterprise Ireland at regional level.

The 100 engineering firms attending are from a cross section of sectors including construction, environmental, materials handling, marine and aerospace.

Speaking ahead of the event, EEN co-ordinator Eileen Kelly said: “EENGINEX is a great opportunity for engineering suppliers to introduce themselves to new buyers and learn about new projects. At the same time, it enables buyers to increase their supply chain and up their brand profile to potential new clients.

“The key focus of the event will be the scheduling of over 700 pre-arranged meetings between buyers and suppliers.

“This proven approach allows our smaller companies, many of which will be meeting corporate buyers for the first time, the opportunity to go face to face and very quickly get down to the business of doing business.”

The event is hosted by Combilift with a special buyers’ event taking place including a factory tour and pre-event dinner as well as workshops.