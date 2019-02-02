Library hosts free Chair Yoga

Libraries NI is delighted to announce a free Chair Yoga class in Dungannon Library on Tuesday,February 12 from 11am – 12noon.

This hour-long session will guide you through relaxation, gentle stretching, breathing exercises, meditation and mindfulness.

Soft and gentle stretching provides a therapeutic head to toe workout for those with health conditions, the elderly or those who just want to go easy on their bodies.

Chair yoga increases circulation and may alleviate conditions like arthritis. This whole body routine helps maintain posture and most importantly generates the ‘feel good factor’ and a positive outlook!

Fiona Jones who has practised yoga for many years and has personally experienced the benefits it offers in times of extreme pressure and is keen to pass on her knowledge to others will guide the session. She will introduce a variety of techniques proven effective in combatting stress such as deep breathing, visualisation and progressive muscle relaxation.

This is a great opportunity to release tension while taking some time out from a busy life.

Sessions are free and open to all adults but booking is essential. To book a place contact Dungannon Library by telephone 028 8772 2952 or email dungannon.library@librariesni.org.uk.