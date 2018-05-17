Lord Lieutenant launches school’s Trim Trail

A Tyrone primary school’s new Trim Trail has been given the seal of approval by a Lord Lieutenant.

Stewartstown Primary School received a grant from the Big Lottery Fund’s Awards for All small grants programme and have installed a thrilling new outdoor climbing trim trail for their children which was officially opened by The Lord Lieutenant of County Tyrone, Robert Lowry Scott.

Pupils of Stewartstown Primary get up close with the lord Lieutenant's sword

Mr and Mrs Scott paid an official visit to the school, following the school’s outstanding success in a worldwide maths competition where the pupils became Mathletic world champions.

During their visit, the Lord Lieutenant was welcomed into all the classrooms, where he got to showcase his own mathematical skills and compete on live Mathletics himself.

Parents, Governors and staff later assembled in the hall for a wonderful musical ensemble performed by the children, before Mr Scott educated his audience on his role as Lord Lieutenant. Being the Queen’s representative for Co Tyrone, he expressed how proud he was of Stewartstown Primary School – a small, rural Tyrone school excelling in maths and providing top quality education to local children.

Principal Ms Bolton said: “It was a great honour to welcome The Lord Lieutenant and his wife to our school. We are

The whole school choir perform to impress Mr Scott

immensely proud of our success and our journey to date and are privileged to have been able to showcase our school to them. Getting the Lottery Funding allowed us to add to our playground, giving the children better opportunities, with lots more exciting developments planned for the

future.”

The Lord Lieutenant, his wife and deputies enjoy the musical performance from the children of Stewartstown PS.