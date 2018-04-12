Maureen is the 2018 Dungannon Rotary International Woman of the Year

It was a night of celebration for Rotarians recently when they attended an evening in South West College where President Hugh Finnegan announced Maureen Hawe, from Castlecaulfield, as the 2018 Dungannon Rotary International Woman of the Year. Maureen is involved in many areas of service including Brownies, the Open Door Club, Castlecaulfield Presbyterian Church and Castlecaulfield Horticultural Society. She was the School Crossing Superintendent for Walker Memorial PS and previously had helped with the school meals in Blessed Patrick O’Lougrin PS. Maureen is also devoted to her neighbours and delivers them the local newspaper weekly.

A mum of two daughters and a son, she was joined by daughter Tracey on the night for the celebration.

Bernie McKenna, joint Chair of the Castlcaulfield Horticultural Society spoke to congratulate Maureen, to thank her for her contribution to the Society and to Castlecaufield, while President Hugh, congratulated Maureen on behalf of the Rotary Club, stating that she epitomises what Rotary is all about ‘Service above Self’. He wished her continued good health and happiness with all her endeavours.

It was a night of celebration all round as during the evening President Hugh and Rotarian Jackie Campbell were presented with Paul Harris Awards, the highest award Rotary extend.

Maureen is involved in many areas of service including Brownies, the Open Door Club, Castlecaulfield Presbyterian Church and Castlecaulfield Horticultural Society. She was the School Crossing Superintendent for Walker Memorial PS and previously had helped with the school meals in Blessed Patrick O’Lougrin PS.

During the evening President Hugh and Rotarian Jackie Campbell were presented with Paul Harris Awards, the highest award Rotary extend.