Mission in focus at duo of churches

Drumquin Presbyterian Church and First Cookstown Presbyterian Church will each host one of this year’s Mission in Ireland Information Evenings.

The special events on March 11 in Drumquin and March 14 in First Cookstown are part of an annual roadshow being organised by the denomination’s Council for Mission in Ireland to showcase mission work at home on the island of Ireland.

The Information Evenings in Drumquin and First Cookstown are two of seven free events taking place throughout March.

Presbyterian Moderator Rt. Rev. Dr. Noble McNeely said: “When people think of ‘mission’ we probably think of the work of the great missionaries of the 19th and 20th centuries or the amazing work that our global mission workers are doing overseas today.

“The Information Evenings that are coming up are great opportunities to find out more about this invaluable work and the work of the Council for Mission in Ireland.”

Each event is also an opportunity to discover more about the work of the Council and hear from guest speakers who will highlight their work and witness in the places that God has placed them.

The Drumquin event, starting at 7.30pm, will be led by Rev. David Bruce, secretary to the Council for Mission in Ireland, while the First Cookstown event, starting at 8pm, will be an opportunity to hear from Rev. John Woodside, minister emeritus of Drogheda Presbyterian Church, Co. Louth.

Full details of each of the Information Evenings can be found on presbyterianireland.org/events.