Moy Park announces charity partnership with Marie Curie

Moy Park, which has a base in Dungannon, has announced a new UK charity partnership with Marie Curie.

The charity was selected by employees across the business, and all funds raised from the partnership will help Marie Curie provide more free care to people with terminal illnesses in their own homes and in the charity’s nine hospices across the UK.

Welcoming the new partnership, Brian Moreland, Moy Park Communication and CR Manager said: “We are delighted to announce Marie Curie as our new charity partner. Staff across the business are really looking forward to raising awareness and vital funds for the important services provided by Marie Curie, through a wide range of fundraising and volunteering activities. This has already kicked off through coffee mornings and walks with more activity planned for the year ahead. We hope that partnering with Marie Curie will not only help raise a significant amount of money to go towards the wonderful work they do, but also increase awareness of the charity.”

Anne Hannan, Marie Curie Partnership Manager, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as Moy Park charity partner of the year. It’s wonderful that the staff across the business chose to support us and the team at Marie Curie are looking forward to working closely with them to raise awareness of the expert care, guidance and support we provide to people with a terminal illness and their families. We look forward to a fun year of fundraising events and volunteering.”

Moy Park employees across NI and GB will be taking part in a variety of fundraising activities including the Marie Curie Twilight Walk, a Spin-a-thon and a Christmas cake sale.