Moy Park Dungannon staff mark anniversary

Moy Park staff and their families have been treated to a special family fun day at Dungannon Rugby Club as part of the company’s 75 year anniversary celebrations.

Relaxing in the good weather, guests were treated to a Moy Park barbecue and enjoyed a range of activities including archery, a climbing wall and bouncy castle, with arts and crafts and face painting also on offer. Community groups and charities were also present, offering advice and guidance on health and wellbeing.

Moy Park's Oran Magennis, Thea Parks, Janine Martin, Naomi Baird, Donna Rodgers and Neil Barnes at the 75th anniversary Family Day Out event for staff in Dungannon.

Gary Maxwell, General Manager at Moy Park Dungannon said: “As we celebrate 75 years in business this year, we wanted to thank our staff members for their continued hard work and dedication. We were delighted to welcome all our guests.”