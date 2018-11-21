New scholarship open to Tyrone students

Students in County Tyrone are being encouraged to apply to a new scholarship programme.

CompareNI.com is urging higher education students here to apply for its fintech scholarship – provided they aren’t studying ‘fin’ or ‘tech’.

Debbie Eve, the company’s Head of Talent, said: “At CompareNI.com we believe that attracting students from a diverse range of academic disciplines is critical to addressing our sector’s looming talent shortage. In addition, teams that are more diverse also tend to perform better and create more sustainable growth for the business.

“At CompareNI.com we have a fabulous, high performance team and, as Head of Talent, I’ve seen first-hand how a diversity of academic backgrounds can enhance and enrich a team.”

Peter Oakes, former Director of the Central Bank of Ireland and the Founder of Fintech Ireland, the industry body for the fintech sector on the island of Ireland, said: “Northern Ireland is an exponentially growing centre of fintech innovation but many young professionals assume the province’s fintech companies are only interested in finance and computer science graduates.

“That’s why the structure of this fintech scholarship, the fact that it is specifically designed to appeal to students from a diverse range of other disciplines, is particularly welcome.

“Some of the most innovative and fast-growing fintech businesses across the United Kingdom and Ireland have been created by entrepreneurs from non-traditional backgrounds, and a greater diversity of experience (and diversity of thought) is sure to help strengthen the sector even more.”

Chris Ivory, Professor of Technology and Organisation at Lord Ashcroft International Business School, said: “This scholarship underlines the increasing realisation that the future competitive advantage of digital technology lies with people not technology. Those industries, sectors and nations that prosper are those that fully recognise that the real value-added of technology lies in how it is integrated with new work, skills, roles and organisational forms”.

The deadline to apply for CompareNI.com’s Fintech Scholarship is Thursday, March 28, 2019, and full details of how to apply are available at: https://www.compareni.com/fintech-scholarship.htm.