NI Chamber Award for the McAvoy Group

Tyrone offsite construction specialist, the McAvoy Group is amongst the winners of NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s annual Chamber Business Awards.

The firm, which is based in Dungannon, received the ‘Best Use of Technology’ award from the business support organisation which represents over 1,200 companies from across NI. McAvoy Group will now compete against other regional winners in the national finals in a bid to win the top UK business accolade in its category and also the chance to scoop the top title as overall National Chamber Awards winner 2018. The national winners will be announced at a ceremony at the Chamber Awards Gala Dinner on November 29 at Tobacco Dock in London.

The Chamber Awards is a highlight of the business calendar, showcasing the pivotal role local businesses play in the UK’s continuing growth story. Ellvena Graham, President of Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “Every year our judges are impressed by the calibre of entries, and this year was no different.”