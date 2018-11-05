Nursing recruitment company opens Dungannon office

A Northern Ireland based nursing recruitment company is set to boost employment locally with the opening of a new office in Dungannon.

Staff Nursing is a healthcare recruitment agency that provides nurses and care assistants to the public and private sector across the province.

The company has been operating since 2004, originally headquartered in Raloo Village, Larne, but in 2009 established a new head office on York Road, Belfast. Staff Nursing currently have 250 nurses and care assistants registered with the company and their aim is to significantly increase that figure from their satellite office.

The company is committing an initial investment of £200,000.