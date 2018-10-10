‘OneStopSupportShop’ a great success in Dungannon

FSB Northern Ireland has hosted its “OneStopSupportShop” for small business in Dungannon with great success.

With an array of business support organisations exhibiting at the event in The Junction, Dungannon, the key aim was to offer small businesses the opportunity to access information on the support available and the various programmes on offer from business agencies such as InterTradeIreland, PeoplePlusNI, Women in Business and many more.

Throughout the morning seminars on key issues identified by FSB members such as Cybercrime, Social Video Marketing, Employment and SME tendering were available with specialists and afforded SMEs the chance to ask questions relating to their business.

Brendan Kearney, FSB Regional Chair opened proceedings with a nod to the innovation and resilience small business demonstrate in Northern Ireland in the face of current uncertainty.

Brendan said: “Planning and availing of support, networking and keeping up to date with information is very much the key to business success and very much the order of today’s events.”

A number of FSB members had their various businesses showcased at the event Flowlens, SmartBunker, Digita.Agency, Titanic Suites, Testing Talent NI and Baxterworld and indicated the diversity of businesses succeeding.

Roisin McAliskey, Development Manager for FSB NI, said: “We are delighted with the response to the event, with great feedback from small business owners who attended the seminars.

“It was also great to see some key networking across the various organisations in our business exhibition area who have established connections and ideas for partnerships for the further events and work.

FSB Northern Ireland have thanked everyone who attended and participated in the event.