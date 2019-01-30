Parkinson’s Step Up Walk

The call has gone out to people in Tyrone to step out and ‘Step up to Walk for Parkinson’s’.

Northern Ireland broadcaster Claire McCollum, whose father has Parkinson’s, is encouraging folk to get involved in the walking events which are being held across the province throughout the year.

People are being asked to help stop Parkinson’s for good by joining their local Walk for Parkinson’s event.

Launcing its annual Walk for Parkinson’s fundraiser, Parkinson’s UK is calling for people of all ages and abilities to unite with thousands of others in Northern Ireland and around the United Kingdom to sign-up to step closer to a cure for Parkinson’s.

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological condition that affects 145,000 people across the UK, with an estimated 3,716 people living with Parkinson’s in Northern Ireland.

It can affect people of all ages and has over 40 symptoms including tremor, loss of mobility and dementia.

Over the past four years Walk for Parkinson’s fundraisers have raised over £1.5 million for Parkinson’s UK’s pioneering research to find a cure for the condition – and the charity believes that scientists could now be on the verge of major breakthroughs.

Well known Northern Irish broadcaster, journalist and Parkinson’s UK supporter Claire McCollum, whose dad Sam has Parkinson’s, is encouraging people to sign up to a walk.

Claire did the walk with her dad, mum and sister at Antrim Castle last year.

She said: “As someone whose family has been affected by Parkinson’s, I have seen first-hand that it’s a condition that can take so much from those living with it. The money raised from the Walk for Parkinson’s events funds Parkinson’s UK’s pioneering research - and we’re now on the verge of major breakthroughs that could end Parkinson’s for good. So whatever your age, ability, or fitness level, please sign up to a walk in Northern Ireland and be part of the final push to find a cure.”

Whether you’re up for a challenging walk or a gentle stroll, your vital support will help find a cure and improve life for everyone affected by Parkinson’s. Among the walk locations confirmed so far in the Northern is the Lagan Towpath, Belfast, on June 9 and Antrim Castle on September 29. More details at www.parkinsons.org.uk/walk