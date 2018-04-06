Plan your future at CAFRE Spring Open Day events

Looking for ideas for your future career?

Then you may be interested in paying a visit to the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise’s (CAFRE) ‘Spring Open Days’.

Those who attend will have the opportunity to discover details of the many courses and careers available in the agri-food and land-based industries.

They will also be able to meet and talk to staff and current students, tour the campus facilities and gain an insight into life and study at CAFRE.

Loughry Campus, Cookstown, provides courses in Food Technology, Food Business Management, Food Design and Nutrition and Postgraduate courses in Business for Agri-food and Rural Enterprise and is holding an open day on April 17 from 3-8pm.

Greenmount Campus, Antrim, is well known as a key provider of courses in Agriculture, Horticulture, Land-based Engineering, Floristry and Veterinary Nursing and will have an Open Day on Wednesday. April 18, between 3pm and 8pm.

For those considering a career in the equine industry, an Open Day at the Enniskillen Campus will be held on April 21, at from 12 noon.