Applications for the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena and Awards at the National Ploughing Championships are now being accepted.

Irish agri companies are invited to apply to showcase their products and innovations at the Innovation Arena from September 17-19 at the National Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, County Carlow.

The Innovation Arena is open to Irish businesses large and small and entrepreneurs within the agri-sector, giving them the opportunity to showcase their pioneering innovations to over 100,000 visitors that the National Ploughing Championships attracts each year. To enter, visit: www.eventsforce.net/enterpriseireland/2622/home