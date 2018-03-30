Pope John Paul II awards event

Thirty-three students from St. Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon, received their Pope John Paul II Award at the Eight Annual Armagh Diocesan Faith Award Ceremony.

Hundreds of people gathered in St. Patrick’s Cathedral Armagh for the event, celebrated by Archbishop Eamon Martin, which took place to rejoice in the gifts and talents of over 250 young people who were there to receive awards for volunteering in their respective parishes, communities and schools.

Young people from all over the Archdiocese received awards, namely the Muiredach Cross Award and the Pope John Paul II Award which were presented by Archbishop Eamon Martin and Monsignor Colm Curry.

The Muiredach Cross Award and the Pope John Paul II Award are prestigious awards focusing on the area of faith development. The Muiredach Cross Award is particularly aimed at the younger members of society throughout the schools within the Archdiocese. It is hoped that participation in this award provides a solid foundation upon which to build in later life

when a young person is eligible to take part in the Pope John Paul II Award. There is great interest in participation in both awards and this was highlighted by the sheer enthusiasm shown in attendance on the night.

The Award Ceremony itself wasn’t a passive experience for those involved. The young people and their schools/parishes were actively involved throughout the whole ceremony, providing music and displaying the talents that are being put to such good use within their local communities and parishes.

The evening was accompanied throughout with singing and music provided by the Senior Choir of St. Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon, under the conductorship of Mrs. Mairéad Duffy.

The Armagh Diocesan Faith Award Committee extended thanks to all involved - award participants and their Faith Award Leaders, parents/guardians, and clergy.