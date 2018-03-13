Primary could win ultimate school trip

A Tyrone Primary is among five schools from Northern Ireland which have been shortlisted to win a place for an entire class on Jet2holidays’ Ultimate School Trip.

As one of the five, St Patrick’s PS, Donaghmore, are in the running to win the prize trip is to Sol Katmandu Park & Resort in Majorca this April.

The five provincial schools are amongst 45 shortlisted in total from across Jet2.com and Jet2holidays’ nine UK bases, with each shortlisted school also receiving £1,000 worth of school equipment vouchers.

One school from each region will be chosen after a public vote on the company’s social media channels.

Now the Northern Ireland public is being asked vote for their favourite entry and help that school win a place on Jet2holidays’ Ultimate School Trip.

Voting got underay on March 12) on the http://ultimateschooltrip.jet2holidays.com/.

Entries can also be viewed on Twitter (@jet2tweets), Facebook (www.facebook.com/jet2) and Instagram (Jet2pics).

Jet2holidays’ Ultimate School Trip will see nine winning classes and their teachers spend a long weekend (Friday, April 20 – Sunday, April 22, at Sol Katmandu Park & Resort in Majorca.

There they will take part in fun educational workshops with celebrity hosts including Dick & Dom.

The workshops will focus on science, history, drama and crafts, as well as giving pupils all the excitement you would expect from a school trip overseas.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays said: “The standard of the entries has been exceptional and I would like to say thank you to all the hundreds of schools that have taken part. We have been staggered by the quality and the effort of the work that pupils have produced, however the five shortlisted schools in Northern Ireland have shown creative brilliance.”

Anyone who would like to find out more can visit: http://ultimateschooltrip.jet2holidays.com/