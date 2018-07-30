RNIB fundraiser at Tesco Cookstown

Costuming Club, ‘the Emerald Garrison’, will be at Tesco Cookstown (Orritor Road) on Saturday, August 4,from 12-3pm, in support of Cookstown man Gerald Rodgers’ fundraising day for sight loss support charity RNIB.

Gerald has challenged himself to complete five half marathons to raise funds to support blind and partially sighted people through RNIB’’s services in Northern Ireland.

He started with Omagh in April, travelling on to Edinburgh, Lisburn, and is due to run in Newcastle’s infamous Great North Run and Belfast City Half Marathon in September.

Gerald says, “RNIB is a charity that is close to me and my family as I have two sisters who are partially sighted. Please help me to support this amazing charity and give as little or as much as you can afford. We’ll be at Tesco from 10am to 5pm. Please do stop by and say hello and find out more about how RNIB are trying to make every day better for everyone affected by sight loss.”