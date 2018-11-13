Santa gets set for Christmas at The Linen Green

The Linen Green Dungannon was given St Nick’s seal of approval as Santa recently called by the designer shopping village.

He has agreed to return on Thursday, November 22, to switch on The Linen Green Christmas Lights and launch its big Christmas shopping weekend.

The shopping village will be hosting a Christmas Fair from the Friday to Sunday, November 23-25.

The event will feature local artisan food and craft producers as well as the 31 stores and restaurants which area at Linen Green.

Manager of The Linen Green, Fionnuala McEldowney said: “On November 22 The Linen Green will be once again transformed into a magical Christmas shopping village reminiscent of times gone by.”

Further information on what’s going on at The Linen Green this Christmas can be found at www.thelinengreen.co.uk or by calling 028 8772 6684.