Seminar for farmers on making tax digital

A number of Farm Family Key Skills (FFKS) seminars focusing on areas impacting on farm businesses have been organised by CAFRE in partnership with Rural Support.

Ten ‘Making Tax Digital’ seminars have been delivered to date with well over 1,000 attending.

A further 12 seminars will be delivered throughout Northern Ireland over the coming weeks with one being held in Tyrone at the Fir Trees Hotel, Strabane, on Thursday, January 24. Seminars will be delivered by industry professionals from Accountancy firm PKF/FPM.

Topics covered include an overview and awareness of the new HMRC ‘Making Tax Digital’ system, including issues surrounding the submission of records, choice of appropriate software and the cost implications for the farm business.

Stephen McIntyre from Toomebridge said: “I am hoping to attend one of the ‘Making Tax Digital’ seminars coming up soon. It is a great opportunity to find out what it is all about as the change comes into effect in April 2019.” Doors open at 7.30 pm with seminars beginning at 8pm. Details of all seminar dates can be found on the CAFRE website. The seminars are free to farmers, members of the farm family and employees. Grandparents, uncles, aunts, brothers and sisters within farm families could also benefit from attending. Attendees do not need to pre-register and should bring details of Farm Business ID with them to register on the night.