St Patrick’s Primary pupils enjoy ‘Ultimate School Trip’

Pupils from St Patrick’s Primary School in Donaghmore had the time of their lives after taking off on Jet2holidays’ Ultimate School Trip to Sol Katmandu Park & Resort in Majorca for the weekend.

The pupils were one of nine schools from across the UK to take part, after a nationwide competition which saw over 1,600 school entries and more than 100,000 votes.

JET-2 SETTERS: Pupils from St Patrick's Primary School in Donaghmore touched down in Majorca as part of Jet2holidays' Ultimate School Trip.

Along with over 250 children from other winning schools, they had an amazing weekend taking part in fun educational workshops with celebrity hosts including Dick & Dom, Angellica Bell, and Diversity’s Jordan Banjo. The workshops focused on science, history, drama and crafts, and gave the pupils all the buzz and excitement you would expect from a school trip to the sunshine.

In addition to taking part in the educational trip of a lifetime, run by Jet2holidays and school travel company WST Travel, the pupils also enjoyed a host of experiences, including a VIP send off at Belfast International Airport, a welcome dinner with the celebrities, and the ultimate school disco.

The pupils won their place on the trip, after devising and creating a competition entry in response to a challenge posed by Jet2holidays to produce a promotional piece for Sol Katmandu Park & Resort. Over 1,600 schools entered the competition, with 45 schools across the UK shortlisted to go into a public vote.

St Patrick’s Primary School Principal Dera Cahalane said: “This trip has been the most amazing experience for all the children and staff of St Patrick’s PS in Donaghmore. From the very outset we were cared for every step of the way by the staff of Jet2. They were so patient and caring and really understood the needs of a school group.

“The trip provided new experiences for all the children. For some it was their first time flying and they were awarded visits to the cockpit, for others it was their first time abroad and they were treated to non-stop sunshine and a little taste of Spain - but for all it was their first time staying away from home with their school friends.

“To this end the Jet2 and WST staff treated us like family. Katmandu Park and hotel were amazing. Both were child friendly and absolutely suited to the occasion. Our children thoroughly enjoyed all the facilities on offer. They were especially amazed at the workshops and the opportunities to meet some of their favourite celebrities. Our children and staff have special memories which will last a lifetime.”

