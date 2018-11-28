St Patrick’s team in Big School Cook Off finals

A team from St Patrick’s Academy, Dungannon, have made the shortlist for the Mount Charles Big School Cook Off.

Pupils Aoibheann Dempsey and Cara Corrigan will take part in the regional heats at the end of January.

Those heats will decide the schools that will make it to the grand finale next March, in Belfast Met’s Titanic Quarter Campus.

They won through to the regionals with their recipe of Pork and Armagh Apple Burger with Rosemary Chips and Pickled Red Cabbage.

Over 160 entries from post primary schools across the province were received for the first stage of the competition.

It required that entrants to submit a main course recipe idea that feeds two, with consideration to creativity, health and the use of locally sourced produce, within a £5 or euro equivalent budget sponsored by SuperValu.

The regional heats early next year in Belfast will see the entrants cook their submitted recipe.