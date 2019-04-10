Support sought for ‘Big Toddle’

Children, families and nurseries in Tyrone are being called on to put their best feet forward for Barnardo’s NI.

Last year’s the annual Big Toddle fundraiser saw thousands of under-fives take part in short, sponsored “toddles” to raise money for the UK children’s charity.

The Big Toddle will return with an animal theme in June. There are lots of opportunities for creative dressing up and exclusive animal-themed early years learning resources available to those who register. Those who register by May 20 will receive a Big Toddle pack containing information and fundraising ideas. To register to hold your own Big Toddle visit www.bigtoddle.org.uk or call 0800 008 7005.