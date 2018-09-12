‘Tailored Image’ Glides into Belfast city

A bespoke uniform designed by Dungannon based manufacturer Tailored Image Ltd is helping to provide the public face for the new Belfast Rapid Transit Glider service.

Tailored Image worked closely with Translink to design a full uniform package for Glider drivers portraying the vibrant vision for the brand identity of Glider which entered service on September 3. Tailored Image’s designers were tasked to bring Glider’s branding to life by incorporating Glider’s distinctive purple shade into the uniforms, making the drivers and staff instantly recognisable to the public. Bernard Birt, MD at Tailored Image, said: “Practicality is always the prime objective in uniform design because in addition to great looking garments we focus on providing a uniform which staff will enjoy wearing, can be easily cared for and is appropriate for weather conditions throughout the year. We currently supply uniforms to more than 20,000 bus and rail transport staff across the UK and Ireland so we really understand their unique needs”